New creative development hub set to liven up Torquay

FRASER Coast creative types can rejoice thanks to a new development in Torquay's arcade that will nurture the artistic community.

It will be known at 'The Hub' and will become a special areas for locals and visitors to enjoy.

There are plans for pop up art exhibitions, a stage for music and performances, more seating and other little spaces for people to discover.

Local architect Stephen Perry is the designer and project manager of the development and is working with businesswoman Tina Souvlis and other business owners in the area to create ideas for the new space.

Mr Perry said the plan was to build a creative hub with an urban yet relaxed vibe in Hervey Bay.

Business owner Tina Souvlis with Stephen Perry from Psquared Landscape Architecture in the soon to be revamped Hub at Torquay. Alistair Brightman

There will be a stage which Mr Perry is hoping can be used for smaller music concerts.

"We have a music teacher in the arcade and would like to get her involved," he said.

There are plans for temporary art exhibitions and it will have the look and feel of a Melbourne laneway with a relaxed beach vibe.

"There will be little spaces for people to discover," he said.

With the development still in its early stages, there are ideas being brainstormed by businesses in the precinct.

The building under Ocean Tree Yoga studio is also being refurbished at present so it becomes more attractive for potential businesses.

"It would be the perfect spot for a juice bar, café or restaurant," Mr Perry said.

Work has started on 'The Hub' with the removal of old signs and planter boxes with major construction set to begin in the New Year.