New cricket pitch for M'boro school thanks to donations

A GENEROUS donation from the Maryborough Cricket Club and other members of the community has gifted Maryborough Special School with a new cricket pitch.



The students tested out the new AstroTurf pitch yesterday, which replaced the sunken carpet pitch they used to play on.



Deputy principal Athol Butler said it was wonderful for the students to be able to enjoy a game of cricket on a great surface.



"It's tremendous to get support from the community and especially the cricket club," he said.



Chris Strochnetter, manager of the Maryborough Cricket Club, said the pitch had cost about $6000 to install.



About $4000 of that came from the cricket club, while about eight other members of the community contributed the other $2000 in supplies and labour, he said.



Greg Hoffman, president of the cricket club, said it was great to be part of creating something for kids.

