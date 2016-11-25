New Emergency Services Hub for Howard unveiled

A BRAND new Emergency Services Hub for Howard has been announced by the State Government, with concept images for the plans just unveiled in Howard today.

Assistant Minister for Local Government and Infrastructure Glenn Butcher reveled the initial design for a state-of-the-art emergency services hub for Howard on his first official visit to the region earlier today.

Police, Fire and Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan said the new complex would ensure emergency services could deliver world-class services to Howard residents.

"The complex will house QPS and QFES officers, including the Rural Fire Service and the State Emergency Service, and will provide the infrastructure needed to deliver quality frontline policing, firefighting and emergency services," Mr Ryan said.

"The...facility will provide contemporary accommodation, including training areas, office accommodation, amenities, storage, operational areas and vehicle accommodation, while the police station will be a new state-of-the-art facility with new work areas and amenities."

The project is part of the state government's $180 million Regional Infrastructure Projects Program.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the hub would allow frontline officers to better coordinate and respond to emergencies out in the region.

"I fought hard for this project and it is great to see that my colleagues in the Palaszczuk Government share my passion for new infrastructure in regional areas," he said.

"This hub will better enable frontline officers to coordinate and respond to an emergency, and will be especially important as this part of our region grows."