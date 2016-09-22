New floating walkways for Urangan Boat Harbour

Two new boat ramp projects for the Fraser Coast will receive part of a $30 million boost including a new floating walkways at the marina.

More than 70 boat ramps across Queensland will receive the boost over the next two years.

FRASER COAST PROJECTS

Maryborough Burrum Heads, Lions Park Completion of new boating facility 2016/17

Maryborough March Street, Maryborough Demolition of old jetty 2016/17

Hervey Bay River Heads Rebuild existing boat ramp plus floating walkway 2017/18

Main Roads and Ports Minister Mark Bailey announced the projects under the Palaszczuk Government's Marine Infrastructure Fund.

"Boaties across Queensland will benefit from new and upgraded boat ramps, floating walkways, pontoons and improved access to channels as part of this program," Mr Bailey said.

"One in every 19 Queenslanders own a boat, and the popularity of recreational boating and fishing is continually increasing - it's important that we keep up with this demand.

Mr Bailey said many of the projects were identified through the online recreational boating survey.

"We received more than 1000 submissions through the Get Involved website and this feedback has been invaluable in identifying which projects are most needed," he said.

"About 70 per cent of these projects are in regional Queensland and feasibility studies will also be completed across the State to investigate the possibility of future works."

Mr Bailey said the Marine Infrastructure Fund demonstrated the Palaszczuk Government's commitment to Queensland's boating community.

"With Queensland leading the nation with boat registrations, it's important we cater for growth and demand well into the future."

