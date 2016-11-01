New health courses coming to Hervey Bay TAFE campus

ASPIRING nurses on the Fraser Coast will have more study option in the new year, to help them reach their career goals.



A Diploma of Nursing is coming to the Hervey Bay TAFE campus, along with other health qualifications.



TAFE Queensland East Coast Head of Nursing Jo-Liz Prosser said a high number of health job openings in the area and an interest from students has led to the introduction of the new courses.



"We found that a lot of our nursing students at the Bundaberg and Gympie campuses were actually travelling there from the Fraser Coast," she said.



"Along with the demand and with new aged care facilities opening in Hervey Bay, we want to help those interested in studying to do so and take the financial pressure off of them."



The courses will be taught at the new Health Industry Training Centre (HITC).



The HITC was built in a building that has become disused at the campus.



"It's going have a specific nurse health training lab, with six brand new beds," Ms Prosser said.



"It's very much a replica of what the wards in hospitals are now, and will be what the students will see when they go into hospitals for placement."



The Diploma of Nursing will run for 18 months, and incorporate 400 placement hours.

By its completion, students will be qualified as enrolled nurses.



It will have two intakes per year.



"Those wanting to become a registered nurse could transfer to a tertiary degree afterwards, and go straight into their second year," Ms Prosser said.



The other new courses include a Diploma of Remedial Massage, Certificate III in Individual Support which includes a range of specialities, and a Certificate II in Health Support, appropriate for high school students.



The HITC also comes with equipment appropriate for those courses, such as a designated massage room.

