New Hervey Bay business sells more than gift ware

EVERY item in Jeanine Croxon's new gift ware shop in Torquay has a person and a story behind it.

The Kashae Fair Trade Emporium has opened in Bideford St, selling jewellery, soap, home décor and more.

While there are many other gift ware shops around the Fraser Coast, Ms Croxon said her store came with a difference; it sold products created by artisans living in struggling communities.

"There are 12 fair traders involved, all from interstate and all with projects overseas," Ms Croxon said.

"For example, we sell jewellery made by women in Zambia who use wire from traps set to hunt animals.

"Another project in Cambodia makes jewellery out of bombs left over from the war."

The emporium opened just before Christmas, and Ms Croxon said so far the Hervey Bay community had shown a lot of interest in the unique shop.

"I have grand children here," she said.

"And when I came to Hervey Bay, I saw there was nothing like this here."

Ms Croxon part-owns another Kashae in Sydney, and said she was excited to set up shop on the Fraser Coast.

"So far we've been quite popular, a lot of people have popped in for a look at the least," she said.

"Because every item in here has such an interesting story, sometimes turning an ugly situation into something beautiful, we always try to tell our customers where everything came from."