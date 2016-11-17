New home needed for dog left behind after Booral tragedy

A BELOVED pet dog left behind after the tragic triple-shooting in Booral now needs a new home.

LEFT BEHIND: Mini fox terrier Mika, who lost her family in the tragic Booral shooting, needs a new home. Jordan Philp

Mini fox terrier 'Mika' is now officially in pound care after Hervey Bay police signed her and another dog owned by the Frescura family to the Fraser Coast Regional Council yesterday morning.

Mika and a male staffy 'Rusty were found on the River Heads Rd property just a few hours after John, Janice and Robyn Frescura tragically lost their lives in a domestic shooting on November 3.

LEFT BEHIND: The Frescura family's next of kin was only able to take in one of the dogs. Jordan Philp

The Frescura's family from Townsville were able to take in Rusty, but due to real estate reasons, could not take in little Mika.

Hervey Bay pound officer Steve Lamb said Mika is "about eight to ten years old" and would be perfect for an older couple.

LEFT BEHIND: Mika, the mini fox terrier is micro-chipped, desexed and registered. Jordan Philp

"You can just see her sitting on someone's porch, can't you?" Mr Lamb said.

Mika has a loving personality and is always ready for belly rubs and back scratches.

Mika is already micro-chipped, desexed and registered.

If you are interested in adopting Mika, you can contact the council on 1300 79 49 29.