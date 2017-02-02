New leaders celebrated at Urangan State High

New senior school captains of Urangan State High School Julia Hill and Jimmy Jan (front) and Director-General Department of Education and Training Dr Jim Watterston and executive principal Robin Rayner (back) with the school time capsule on Thursday morning.

FOR new senior school captain Jimmy Jan, representing his school is an honour that he'll carry throughout this year.

The Urangan State High School student was presented with his badge by Director-General of Education and Training Dr Jim Watterston, alongside a host of other new school leaders at their induction ceremony on Thursday morning.

Alongside fellow senior captian Julia Hill, Amiel Moore and Madeleine Symon were presented with their senior vice captain badges.

Mr Watterston also took the opportunity to contribute a wristband to the school's time capsule, which would be opened in 25 years.

"It's very honourable to represent my cohort, as well as my school," Jimmy said after the ceremony.

"I feel I'm a good leader and want to use those leadership skills to better contribute to my school.

"I'd like to make Urangan State High School stand out in Queensland, highlight all the accomplishments of the students, and really get the name out there.

"The visit from the Director-General...really marks it as the milestone as the start of my captaincy; the start of the year I can try my hardest in my role."

The ceremony also announced Urangan State High as an independent school, which had been confirmed by the Director-General.

Vice captains Amiel and Madeleine said they were "stoked" to represent the school, with the Amiel himself having wanted it ever since he moved to Australia six years ago.

"We plan to upgrade the library, and we want future leaders to follow in our footsteps," they said.