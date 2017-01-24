New life-saving centre opens on Fraser Coast

NEW OFFICE: After teaching first aid to 30,000 people, Glenn Bowman has opened the Training Centre Hervey Bay in Urangan.

GLENN Bowman has taught more than 30,000 people first aid, and has opened his own training centre in Urangan to help thousands more save lives and stay safe out on the water.

With more than 30 years of diving instruction and first aid training experience under his belt, Glenn and his wife Shirley have set up a shopfront below the Mantra Hotel on Buccaneer Dr where people can book in a diving lesson, boat or jet ski course or join a first aid program.

NEW OFFICE: Glenn and Shirley Bowman have opened the Training Centre Hervey Bay in Urangan. Eliza Wheeler

Not only is Glenn a master scuba instructor, but he has earned a National Service Medal, an Australian Defence Medal and Commonwealth Service Medal for outstanding contribution to first aid in Australia RLSS.

"I've been a diving instructor since 1983, I've been doing all of it since then," Glenn said.

"My background includes ex-medic diving, medical technician (advanced diving) hyperbaric training."

NEW OFFICE: Master diver Glenn Bowman has opened the Training Centre Hervey Bay in Urangan. Eliza Wheeler

Shirley runs the administration side of the new business, and said Glenn's extensive background added to his training.

"Most of the students are happy with the way he teaches," Shirley said.

"His level of knowledge from his background makes a difference."

The first-aid courses are held in the Urangan office, or can be hosted at businesses and organisations.

NEW OFFICE: Glenn and Shirley Bowman have opened the Training Centre Hervey Bay in Urangan. Eliza Wheeler

Glenn said after 35 years of training, he said the most important first aid skills everyone needed involved breathing and bleeding management.

"Basic airway management and bleeding control, those are the basics everyone should know. CPR only takes an hour to two hours to learn."