28°
Your Story

New Bishop for Latter-day Saints across Fraser Coast

Lisalouws
| 18th Nov 2016 11:56 AM
Bishop Stephen Swann, photo taken by Lisa Louws
Bishop Stephen Swann, photo taken by Lisa Louws

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Kawungan man, Stephen J Swann, 33, was recently called and ordained as the new Bishop of the Hervey Bay Ward (a congregation encompassing much of the Fraser Coast region) of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He succeeds James Brown, 83, of Urangan who was honourably released on August 21 after having served for more than nine years in this lay-leadership position.

While continuing in his day job as the Finance Manager of a bitumen firm, Bishop Swann's new role involves assisting members of the Church across the Fraser Coast both spiritually and temporally as required, and also provides counsel for non-members who choose to seek his guidance.

Bishop Swann and his wife, Jessica, a USC Nursing student, have 3 children aged 6 - 10.

He was raised in Rockhampton where he saw his parents serve in various leadership and administrative roles of the local church congregations.

From 2002 - 2004 he served voluntarily as a full-time missionary in Leeds, England, later serving in youth leadership, as a scripture teacher, and in leadership support roles on the local level both in Goodna and Hervey Bay, and also at a regional / District level in Rockhampton.

For relaxation, Bishop Swann enjoys soccer, electronics, learning Mandarin Chinese and most importantly spending time with his family. He is a Certified Practicing Accountant and has a Bachelor of Business degree from CQUniversity.

Bishop Swann is assisted in his role by local man Bill Rostedt, 52. Having moved to Hervey Bay in 1995, Bill has previously led the local congregation between 1996 and 1997.

In 2000 Bill's ran along part of Boat Harbour Drive with the Olympic Torch in the local Community Torch Relay in the lead up to the Sydney Olympics.

Bill has a Master of Social Work degree from James Cook University, is a Justice of the Peace (Qualified), and works as a social worker in the community.

Bill and his much-loved wife (also a JP) have 5 adult sons aged 18 - 28, and recently became 'empty nesters'. They look forward to the upcoming birth of their second granddaughter at Christmas time.

Bishop Swann is thrilled with the challenges of his new role as well as recent growth locally, and is keen to welcome any visitors to the congregation, and to connect with ministers from other faiths to support one another in their respective roles.

Anyone with questions about the Church is welcome to visit www.mormon.org, or the local chapel on Grevillea Street, Kawungan, where the Ward meets from 9am to Midday each Sunday, or you can ring 4124 0921 on a Sunday morning.

Topics:  christianity leadership religion

What's the next step for the Colton coal mine?

What's the next step for the Colton coal mine?

New Hope has said they are pleased with the court's decision on the mine.

Pizza Hut back to 90s: dine-in stores poised for comeback

Pizza Hut's famous The Works all you can eat pizza buffet could be making a come-back as the major player looks back to the future in a new bold move.

Pizza Hut has confirmed its acquisition of the Eagle Boys chain.

Roadworks have started near major road in Hervey Bay

Roadworks

Work is expected to take two weeks, weather permitting.

Superboats, concerts and more on this weekend

Mark Ladner visits the Nikenbah Markets on Sunday, during his first week as a new Fraser Coast resident. He recently moved from Canberra. Photo: Jocelyn Watts / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Check out the events on this weekend across the Fraser Coast.

Local Partners

New Bishop for Latter-day Saints across Fraser Coast

Kawungan man, Stephen J Swann, 33, was recently called and ordained as the new Bishop of the Hervey Bay Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

REVEALED: How every Fraser Coast childcare centre rates

Torquay Kids Early Learning Centre - (L) director Kathy Hogan and educator Tamara Hodder with Sahara, Breanna, Noah, Lucas and (front) Amelia and Indi.

Check out our extensive list.

Superboats, concerts and more on this weekend

Mark Ladner visits the Nikenbah Markets on Sunday, during his first week as a new Fraser Coast resident. He recently moved from Canberra. Photo: Jocelyn Watts / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Check out the events on this weekend across the Fraser Coast.

Gundiah brings out country hospitality

TAKE YOUR PARTNERS: LexK (white hat) and Friends will play all the good ole tunes at the Gundiah Memorial Hall.

"It is time for their Spring Dance and a bit of fun..."

Remembrance Day services around the Fraser Coast

Remembrance Day ceremony at RSL Memorial Hall in Ipswich Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

Services will be held across the region to honour our veterans.

Bollywood star tear-gassed in her lover's Paris apartment

Bollywood star tear-gassed in her lover's Paris apartment

MALLIKA Sherawat was "tear gassed" and beaten up inside an apartment block belonging to her lover Cyrille Auxenfans.

Marion Cotillard didn't take affair rumours 'personally'

Marion Cotillard wasn't offended by rumours she had an affair

Singer refuses win, claims racism at NZ music awards

Music

She refused her award in what she called a category for "brown".

Bringing back MacGyver for a new generation

Lucas Till in a scene from the TV series MacGyver.

GO BEHIND the scenes of action series with show runner Peter Lenkov.

MOVIE REVIEW: Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them

Dan Fogler, Eddie Redmayne and Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

MAGIC is woven into the very DNA of this Harry Potter spin-off.

Davey Woder: I'm The X Factor underdog

The X Factor 2016 finalist Davey Woder.

Singer stays grounded ahead of grand final showdown.

American brothers rev it up in Harley Davidson mini-series

Robert Aramayo, Michiel Huisman and Bug Hall star in the TV series Harley and the Davidsons.

DRAMA brings the history of iconic motorcycle brand to life.

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

WHEN LOCATION COUNTS

26 Bushlark Avenue, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 3 2 Submit an Offer

Step inside this canal front home and be amazed at the open areas, the extended views, the amazing pool, the outstanding lifestyle, even the master bedroom is. ...

TOO HOT TO LAST

78 Denmans Camp Road, Torquay 4655

House 3 3 2 Auction in...

Stunningly renovated this property really is Too hot to last. With 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, 2 Car Parking plus a huge office/4th Bedroom this property is a must to...

LAKEFRONT HOME FOR IMMEDIATE SALE

87 Alexander Street, Torquay 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

This lake front property so close to the beach is everything you could ask for! Beautiful gardens, private spa, solar electricity, entertaining terrace, double...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 Auction in...

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

START HERE

1 Figbird Close, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 Auction in...

Amazing location, adjacent to the 4th tee this prime location has a large 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Lifestyle and location this home won't last long on the market...

IMMACULATE HOME. UNBEATABLE LOCATION

8 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Situated high on the hill in central Kawungan this immaculate brick and tile home is perfectly positioned to capture sea breezes with views across town to Fraser...

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE.

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first. New Home Buyers / Established home...

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

The Goods Shed in Toowoomba. Image PHAB Architects

Mayor Paul Antonio has made the project council's top priority

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!