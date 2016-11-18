New Bishop for Latter-day Saints across Fraser Coast

Kawungan man, Stephen J Swann, 33, was recently called and ordained as the new Bishop of the Hervey Bay Ward (a congregation encompassing much of the Fraser Coast region) of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He succeeds James Brown, 83, of Urangan who was honourably released on August 21 after having served for more than nine years in this lay-leadership position.



While continuing in his day job as the Finance Manager of a bitumen firm, Bishop Swann's new role involves assisting members of the Church across the Fraser Coast both spiritually and temporally as required, and also provides counsel for non-members who choose to seek his guidance.



Bishop Swann and his wife, Jessica, a USC Nursing student, have 3 children aged 6 - 10.

He was raised in Rockhampton where he saw his parents serve in various leadership and administrative roles of the local church congregations.

From 2002 - 2004 he served voluntarily as a full-time missionary in Leeds, England, later serving in youth leadership, as a scripture teacher, and in leadership support roles on the local level both in Goodna and Hervey Bay, and also at a regional / District level in Rockhampton.



For relaxation, Bishop Swann enjoys soccer, electronics, learning Mandarin Chinese and most importantly spending time with his family. He is a Certified Practicing Accountant and has a Bachelor of Business degree from CQUniversity.



Bishop Swann is assisted in his role by local man Bill Rostedt, 52. Having moved to Hervey Bay in 1995, Bill has previously led the local congregation between 1996 and 1997.

In 2000 Bill's ran along part of Boat Harbour Drive with the Olympic Torch in the local Community Torch Relay in the lead up to the Sydney Olympics.

Bill has a Master of Social Work degree from James Cook University, is a Justice of the Peace (Qualified), and works as a social worker in the community.

Bill and his much-loved wife (also a JP) have 5 adult sons aged 18 - 28, and recently became 'empty nesters'. They look forward to the upcoming birth of their second granddaughter at Christmas time.



Bishop Swann is thrilled with the challenges of his new role as well as recent growth locally, and is keen to welcome any visitors to the congregation, and to connect with ministers from other faiths to support one another in their respective roles.

Anyone with questions about the Church is welcome to visit www.mormon.org, or the local chapel on Grevillea Street, Kawungan, where the Ward meets from 9am to Midday each Sunday, or you can ring 4124 0921 on a Sunday morning.