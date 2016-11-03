29°
New machines will help Fraser Coast children breathe

3rd Nov 2016 5:00 AM

FEWER children staying at the Hervey Bay Hospital Children's Ward will have to travel to Brisbane to be treated for respiratory distress, thanks to the generosity of local community organisations.

The Toogoom and District RSL and Bar Fly's teamed up to fundraise nearly $5000 to buy two Airvo machines for children in the ward.

The Airvo machines can be used to supplement oxygen to the lungs or as a humidification device to avoid the drying of respiratory secretions.

WBHHS general manager, Family and Community Services Stephen Bell said the machines would help hospital staff provide a better level of support for children who experienced respiratory distress. Toogoom and District RSL president Ken Higgins said the groups were prompted to fundraise for the ward after their members had personal experience with the families of patients treated in the ward. "To see the appreciation of the staff and management makes it worth every minute we spend hammering the public for raffle tickets," he said.
 

Topics:  childen fraser coast hospital

