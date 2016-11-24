New Maryborough health clinic officially opens

GALANGOOR Duwalami Primary Healthcare Service in Maryborough was a project five years in the making.



Yesterday, the medical centre had its official opening.



Operations manager Stevan Ober said the centre itself opened last year but spent the last 12 months optimising its operation.



"Our biggest project now is looking at growth and the growing demand for health care," he said.



"We have also identified the need for a natal clinic, and we started our 'mums and bubs' program in June."



There is already an existing centre of the same name in Hervey Bay.



During much of the Christmas period, the Hervey Bay centre will be open and Maryborough patients will still benefit from this.



"We will have our transport officers available to transport patients over from other areas to Hervey Bay," Mr Ober said.



The Maryborough clinic is open Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm.



Call 4184 9969 to make an appointment.

