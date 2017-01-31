New M'boro $6 million flood levee project completed

PROJECT COMPLETED: Minister for State Development and Minister for Natural Resources and Mines Dr Anthony Lynham discusses the plans for the upraded flood levee in Maryborough's CBD.

THIS time four years ago, homes across the region and businesses in Maryborough's CBD were scraping mud from their walls and trying to put their livelihoods back together.

Parts of the Fraser Coast had been hit with one of the biggest floods in living memory following almost a week of non-stop rain brought to the region by Ex-tropical Cyclone Oswald.

The Mary River swamped the Maryborough Slipway creating havoc with yatchs and houseboats. Photo: Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle Robyne Cuerel

The 10.7 metre flood that followed affected more than 60 CBD businesses and caused $15 million worth of damage to Fraser Coast Regional Council infrastructure alone.

Combined with the damage caused by smaller floods in 2011 and 2012, $42 million in revenue was lost across the heritage city due to inundation.

To prevent future disasters, the council and the State Government spent a total of $6 million on a new Maryborough CBD flood levee.

The Queensland Government provided $4,827,676 towards the project and the council provided $1,206,920.

A road detour has been washed away near Brooweena. Photo: Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle Robyne Cuerel

Building the new levee will not stop all shops in Adelaide St from getting inundated, but it is expected to reduce the impact of flood events up to a river gauge level of 11.4 metres.

Minister for State Development and Minister for Natural Resources and Mines Dr Anthony Lynham visited the Maryborough CBD yesterday for the opening of the project.

"Construction of temporary levee walls and a portable pump station, associated drainage works and raising sections of Adelaide St will alleviate not only the economic impact of these events, but also the stress and disruptions suffered by business operators," Dr Lynham said.

2013 disaster 'brought everyone together'

FRASER Coast Councillors James Hansen and Daniel Sanderson both witnessed the devastating affects of the 2013 floods first-hand.

While Cr Sanderson was in town rushing to move belongings to higher ground and cleaning up the debris left after the water subsided after the flood had hit the Maryborough CBD, Cr Hansen was left isolated on his dairy in Boompa, watching thousands of litres of milk go down the drain.

"It was a disaster that really brought everyone together," Cr Sanderson recalls.

"There were people in Maryborough who really did lose everything, but the whole community really pitched in to help each other out."

Single mother Vicky Green 21 lost everything when the cottage she was renting in Fort Street flooded. Photo: Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle Robyne Cuerel

Unlike most floods to hit Maryborough, the water did not flow up the Mary River from Gympie, giving residents and business owners two or three days to prepare.

Instead, the water came from the west, with rain also falling on Maryborough directly.

Cr Hansen said in his patch of the Fraser Coast, the 2013 flood was the "biggest they had experienced since white settlement".

"We were throwing out more than 1000 litres of milk a day," Cr Hansen said. "We lost it all, and it took about six months to build everything back."