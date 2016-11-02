A new M'Boro medical centre invites community to meet staff

A NEW medical centre in Maryborough will be officially opened this month and invites members of the community to meet its health staff.

Galangoor Duwalami Primary Healthcare Service specialises in providing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders with medical care, however it is available for everyone to access.

Practice manager Ann Woolcock said the medical centre was formed following a demand for health service for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community in Maryborough.

"Our clinic in Hervey Bay has been open since 2007, and now we want to make it easily accessible for the whole of Fraser Coast," she said.

"Galangoor Duwalami has about 1400 clients from across the Fraser Coast and so far, about 30% are from Maryborough."

There are two doctors working full-time in the Maryborough clinic, with health care available for all age groups.

As its focus is on Indigenous health, the clinic will also provide an Indigenous chronic disease team including a dietitian, health worker, podiatrist and diabetic nurse educator.

"At the moment, we have 10 consulting rooms including a mums and bubs room and a large treatment room," Ms Woolcock said.

"There is also a large open area for holding forums."

The open day will be on November 23, from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

It will consist of an official opening by Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders, followed by a morning tea and an opportunity to tour the centre.

The clinic offers bulk billing.

Galangoor Duwalami Primary Healthcare Service in Maryborough is located on 87-89 Bazaar St, Maryborough;

Its Hervery Bay clinic is on 5 Tavistock St, Torquay.