New policy could see Torbanlea man jailed for life

A NEW policy announced by Queensland Opposition leader Tim Nicholls could see a Torbanlea man found guilty of the rape and murder of two young girls spend the rest of his life in prison.



The LNP announced its No Body, No Parole policy on Monday, just hours after Garry Dubois, 69, was found guilty of the rape and murder of 13-year-old Vicky McCulkin and her sister, 11-year-old Leanne.



He was also convicted of the manslaughter of their mother, Barbara.



The killings happened in 1974 and the bodies of the three women have never been recovered.



Dubois will be sentenced after the trial of his co-accused, Vincent O'Dempsey, next year.



A statement from the LNP said its policy would bring Queensland in line with South Australia, while New South Wales, Victoria and Western Australia were also considering similar laws.



Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls said for far too long the scales of justice in Queensland put the rights of criminals ahead of community expectations and victims.



"A future LNP Government will implement No Body, No Parole laws in Queensland," he said.



"We will do this in consultation with victims groups, the parole board and key organisations involved in the justice system.



"This is all about criminals showing genuine remorse and giving families closure."



During Dubois' trial, his former neighbour and key witness Trevor McGrath said that he had "done time and got out on insufficient evidence - that he was charged with murder.



"(He said) they review it every five years, but they'll never find the bodies".



Shadow Corrective Services Minister Tim Mander said the laws would apply to offenders serving a jail sentence for murder or conspiracy to murder.



"To grant parole, the parole board must be satisfied the offender has co-operated to identify the location, or last known location, of the remains of the victim," he said.



"This policy will apply to criminals who have not yet been released from jail on parole."

