New PresCare Maryborough 'health hub' project given approval

COMMUNITY support organisation Prescare has been given approval to develop plans to create a health hub in Maryborough.

In the Fraser Coast Regional Council's ordinary meeting on Wednesday, it was announced that the go-ahead had been given for PresCare to build a hub on a vacant site along Neptune St in Maryborough.

The conceptual master plan includes a residential aged care facility, a mixed use complex, a childcare centre, independent living units, gardens and a potential community hub.

The approval gives Prescare certainty about the future use of the site and will allow the company to start working on detailed development plans to present to the council.