New rehab unit to bring 30 jobs to Fraser Coast

Carlie Walker
| 14th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
St Stephen's Hospital will officially provide a rehabilitation unit on Monday 17 October 2016. Senior Physiotherapist Chris Hapel, Rehabilitation Physician Neal Milburn, General Manager Amanda Cruwys and patient Dale Barwhise-Smith.
St Stephen's Hospital will officially provide a rehabilitation unit on Monday 17 October 2016. Senior Physiotherapist Chris Hapel, Rehabilitation Physician Neal Milburn, General Manager Amanda Cruwys and patient Dale Barwhise-Smith. Valerie Horton

ST Stephens Hospital's new rehabilitation unit will bring 30 new jobs to the region, with general manager and director of nursing Amanda Cruwys saying many more positions would become available down the track.

The unit is set to open next week, with inpatient services to start on Monday.

"The new rehabilitation services will offer cardiac and respiratory programs, musculoskeletal and orthopaedic strengthening programs, a falls prevention clinic as well as neuro-rehabilitation, which allows patients to continue their rehabilitation post discharge in a co-ordinated, multidisciplinary team environment," Ms Cruwys said.

The rehabilitation unit is just one of the new healthcare services St Stephen's has launched this year.

"Already in 2016 we have launched a women's health clinic and cardiac services as well as mental health services in collaboration with the Sunshine Coast Private Hospital," she said.

The hospital currently employs 195 staff members and so far about 15 new employees have been brought in to operate the rehabilitation unit.

Ms Cruwys said the hospital would be looking to recruit another 15 staff members by the end of April next year.

 The rehabilitation unit will operate under the direction of rehabilitation physician Neala Milburn.

"Rehabilitation really is about the medicine of function," Ms Milburn said.

"So people that have had chronic disability or have been unwell in hospital with medical or surgical illness, recovering from orthopaedic surgery, having had a stroke, really it's a very broad range of sort of disabilities or a loss of function that people come to seek seek rehabilitation services."

Ms Milburn said that could include a car crash or a brain injury or any type of trauma as well.

She said the new rehabilitation unit had been purpose-built just for rehabilitation for in-patient and out-patient services, including a gym that would retrain people assist people with their mobility as well as cardiac equipment.

Ms Milburn said the unit would complement the existing rehabilitation services offered on the Fraser Coast and Wide Bay.
 

Topics:  fraser coast hospital rehabilitation

