New servo, shopping complex planned for Bideford St

An artist's impression of what the proposed Bideford St shopping complex will look like.

A NEW service station, complete with two drive-thru centres and new shops could soon be a reality at the Bideford St shopping centre.

Proposals for the new additions were lodged in a development application to the Fraser Coast Regional Council as early as November 2016, with the application still pending approval.

Part of the proposal outlines the demolition of the existing commercial buildings at the complex to incorporate a new service station, a shopping centre with eight stores, two drive-thru outlets and more than 100 new parking spots located near the proposed bowser.

The ground plan for the proposed Bideford St development, showing the location of the new shops, servo and drive-thru stores. Contributed

"The proposal is of a high-quality architectural design and would be extensively landscaped, especially around the perimeter, to complement the character of the area and provide screening to surrounding residential development,” the application claims.

"It is anticipated that the drive-thru buildings would be occupied by small specialised food and/or beverage establishments, rather than big brand fast food outlets.”

Plans to have the service station operate 24-hours, 7 days per week are also detailed.

Councillor Denis Chapman, who holds the portfolio for Infrastructure, Planning and Development, said he looked forward to seeing developments of this nature in the region.

"It's currently before council. It's bringing the standards of shopping centres and service stations in the area up. It's great to see developers confident in spending money in the region, helping to move this region forward, to help make it a modern era,” he said.

"It's all about jobs in the region; we look forward to more of these developments in the region.”