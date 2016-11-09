New units in Tiaro built after fallout of CWA branches

The Tiaro CWA branch used divisional money to build two units in Tiaro.

A FALLOUT of two CWA branches on the Fraser Coast has led to the building of new accommodation in Tiaro.

The women's organisation has built two new units in the regional town for anyone to live in.

Tiaro Community Units Committee chairman Lyn Kelman explained that when a CWA branch closes, its property is sold and the money is injected for use by others in any branch in the division.

"It was the Hervey Bay and Bauple branches that closed, which are in the Burnett division," Ms Kelman said.

"So the money can be spent anywhere in thearea, and we choose Tiaro," she said.

"The accommodation has always been on the drawing board, and when the money became available, we said let's go ahead and build them."

They are both two-bedroom with a carport, and cost more than $400k combined to build.

The building process started in June and was completed last month. The planning committee was formed about 18 months ago.

"We're pretty proud to accomplish this for the community," Ms Kelman said.

"The units are walking distance from the Foodworks and the butcher."

The final houses are available for. permanent rent; one has already been rented and the other is still and the market.

They join two more houses that the CWA own in Tiaro, which were built in 1992.

"We found there was a need to build more in Tiaro to help the people wanting to live here," Ms Kelman said.

The money from rent on the houses get put back into the CWA.

"Rental money will cover maintenance and will be able to be used in the Burnett division," Ms Kelman said.

"The tenants for them can come from anywhere."

To inquire about the vacant unit, contact Ms Kelman on 4129 3212 or 0408 063 118.