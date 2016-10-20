New video a guide for dental patients

Dental body gives tips on health and safety.

THE Dental Board of Australia has launched its first video for patients to help make sure they are getting safe care from their dental practitioners.

Launched during International Infection Control Week (October 16-22), the video aims to:

Help patients know what infection prevention and control protocols to expect when visiting their dental practitioner,

Encourage patients to ask their treating dental practitioner questions about infection prevention and control and how their treating dental practitioner can ensure that they meet their infection control obligations, and

Inform patients on what to do if they have a concern about their dental practitioner's infection control practices.

The board considers investment in information for patients to be a powerful additional check on the infection control standards of dental practitioners in Australia.

We strongly encourage dental patients to go to our website at www.dentalboard.gov.au, to view the video (not to be used as a traininbg video) produced for dental patients. The video gives dental patients tips to consider whether their dental practitioner is following the correct infection control protocols.

The tips encourage patients to ask:

Is your dental practitioner registered? Check the online national register of dental practitioners on our website and make sure your dental practitioner is registered and meets national standards.

Does your dental surgery look clean and tidy?

Is your dental practitioner wearing appropriate clothing, gloves, a mask and glasses?

Does your dental practitioner have a sink in their surgery where they can wash their hands?

Does your dental practitioner work with an assistant?

Are the instruments used on you clean or new and disposable?

Are the instruments sterilised or does the dental practitioner have an autoclave?

For dental concerns in Queensland call the office of the Health Ombudsman on 133 OHO (133 646).

DR JOHN LOCKWOOD AM,

Chairman, Dental Board of Australia