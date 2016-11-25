New waterslides could call fear vegetation clearance

Slater Roberts and Rhylie Finn are regulars at WetSide Water Park, and are looking forward to the new waterslides.

TWO new waterslides that will soon be built at Wetside Water Park are part of a plan to increase the region's annual number of tourists by 20%.



The investment for the rides is $800,000, with half coming from the State Government and the other from the Fraser Coast Regional Council.



Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft said many details of the slides were still unknown, such as the size of the slides and when construction will begin.

What is confirmed is that they will go in the vacant grass area, directly behind Bean Beat.



Currently there is plenty of vegetation including trees in that allocated space.



"We'll work that out," Cr Loft said in regards to whether any of the vegetation would be removed.



"If we've got the money, we'll find space for it."



He said the economic benefits will be noticeable.



"It will only improve the cafe, they'll be looking at putting on more staff," Cr Loft staff.

"Part of the overall plan, to take the number of region's tourists from 800,000 to a million. and this will add to do that.



"We want more families to enjoy what we have here."



Friends Slater Roberts, 3, and Rhylie Finn, 5, are regular visitors to the park.



They can spend hours running through the water fountains.

Rhylie Finn and Slater Roberts check out the initial plan for the waterslides with MP Glenn Butcher and Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft. Annie Perets





Slater's mum Fiona said the addition of the new slides would potentially entertain teenagers for a longer period too.



"I have older kids who are 14 and 12, and they do tend to get bored quickly," she said.



"It'll be good to expand the age brackets of the kids who can have fun here."



Assistant Minister for Local Government and Infrastructure Glenn Butcher yesterday visited the park to confirm the State Government's allocation.



"The project will leverage off the existing tourism facility to broaden great local entertainment opportunities for visitors," he said.

"The water slides to the water park are an absolutely perfect fit."

