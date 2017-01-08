31°
Newest Australian cricketer's link to the Fraser Coast

Matthew McInerney
| 8th Jan 2017 4:00 PM
Billy Stanlake of the Strikers bowls during the Big Bash League (BBL) T20 match between the Adelaide Strikers and the Hobart Hurricanes at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. (AAP Image/David Mariuz) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM AAP
Billy Stanlake of the Strikers bowls during the Big Bash League (BBL) T20 match between the Adelaide Strikers and the Hobart Hurricanes at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. (AAP Image/David Mariuz) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM AAP DAVID MARIUZ

THE newest name added to the Australian One Day cricket team has a junior connection to the Fraser Coast.

Billy Stanlake was named as one of new faces in Australia's 14-man squad for the One Day International series against Pakistan.

Brisbane Heat's Chris Lynn and in-form batsman Usman Khawaja were also included.

Stanlake was only a youngster when his family lived at the Fraser Coast.

A Hervey Bay Bombers yearbook from the under-10-12s' 2002 season shows Billy and brother Jack Stanlake in the side.

Current Bay Power coach Michael Gay said he could Jack's stint in the red-and-black but then-eight-year-old Billy was a bit harder to remember.

The yearbook describes Billy as an ever-reliable player who was "probably the quietest player on the ground".

The Stanlake family relocated to the Gold Coast soon after and it was here Billy found himself on Queensland Cricket's radar.

The 204cm fast bowler can deliver a ball at more the 140kmh, and has the pace to replicate the fear idol Brett Lee instilled in opposition batsmen when on national duty.

Billy has taken six wickets in four games for the Adelaide Strikers during this season's Big Bash League.

While Billy has gone on to be picked for Australia's ODI team, brother Jack represented Queensland cricket as an under-17 player.

Jack, who is three years older than Billy, is best-known for his stint with the Gold Coast Suns, for whom he was drafted in 2010.

Topics:  bbl billy stanlake cricket fcsport

The Baudelaire orphans return in hot Netflix series

The Baudelaire orphans return in hot Netflix series

Seacrest: Mariah's NYE mishap was "unfortunate"

Mariah Carey's disastrous NYE performance was "unfortunate"

Postpartum depression made Hayden "stronger"

Hayden Panettiere has opened up about postpartum depression

