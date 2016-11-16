Newman's prediction is not news to Fraser Coast voters

FORMER Queensland premier Campbell Newman has predicted the LNP could be forced into a coalition with One Nation to gain power after the next election.

That's a massive wake-up call.

Not only to the major parties, but a sign of how far Australian politics has come in the last five years.

When Prime Minister Julia Gillard controlled a hung parliament after the 2010 Federal election, she was hammered from pillar to post for her inability to lead the Australian Labor Party to a majority and was forced to make a deal with the Greens and independents to return to power.

Hung parliaments, balances of power and party deals have become much more of a norm in the time since.

Mr Newman's prediction, in which he said Pauline Hanson's One Nation party could win between six and 11 seats at the next state election, comes as what he described as a logical follow-on from Donald Trump's win in the United States.

The Fraser Coast witnessed this first-hand in the Federal election, albeit on a smaller scale.

When viewed solely as a percentage of the primary vote in each electorate, Hinkler candidate Damian Huxham and Wide Bay's Elise Cottam received the third- and seventh-best results from One Nation's 31 candidates in Queensland.

Given the party's momentum, coupled with election results both in New South Wales, where voters abandoned the Nationals after 69 years and opted for the Shooters, Fishing and Farmers party, and worldwide (Mr Trump's success), One Nation's influence may grow come the state election.

Earlier this year, former premier Peter Beattie listed Maryborough and Hervey Bay as seats to watch at the next election.

The Fraser Coast could play a major role in the composition of the next state government.

Should our two seats fall the way of either major party, it could help either Labor or the LNP claim enough power to either control a majority government or negotiate with minor parties.

Should they fall the way of One Nation, The Greens or another minor party, your vote could contribute to the situation Mr Newman predicted earlier this week.

*The next state election will be held any time up to 2018, though many believe the election could be held late next year.