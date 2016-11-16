29°
Opinion

Newman's prediction is not news to Fraser Coast voters

Matthew McInerney
| 16th Nov 2016 5:00 AM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FORMER Queensland premier Campbell Newman has predicted the LNP could be forced into a coalition with One Nation to gain power after the next election.

That's a massive wake-up call.

Not only to the major parties, but a sign of how far Australian politics has come in the last five years.

When Prime Minister Julia Gillard controlled a hung parliament after the 2010 Federal election, she was hammered from pillar to post for her inability to lead the Australian Labor Party to a majority and was forced to make a deal with the Greens and independents to return to power.

Hung parliaments, balances of power and party deals have become much more of a norm in the time since.

Mr Newman's prediction, in which he said Pauline Hanson's One Nation party could win between six and 11 seats at the next state election, comes as what he described as a logical follow-on from Donald Trump's win in the United States.

The Fraser Coast witnessed this first-hand in the Federal election, albeit on a smaller scale.

When viewed solely as a percentage of the primary vote in each electorate, Hinkler candidate Damian Huxham and Wide Bay's Elise Cottam received the third- and seventh-best results from One Nation's 31 candidates in Queensland.

Given the party's momentum, coupled with election results both in New South Wales, where voters abandoned the Nationals after 69 years and opted for the Shooters, Fishing and Farmers party, and worldwide (Mr Trump's success), One Nation's influence may grow come the state election.

Earlier this year, former premier Peter Beattie listed Maryborough and Hervey Bay as seats to watch at the next election.

The Fraser Coast could play a major role in the composition of the next state government.

Should our two seats fall the way of either major party, it could help either Labor or the LNP claim enough power to either control a majority government or negotiate with minor parties.

Should they fall the way of One Nation, The Greens or another minor party, your vote could contribute to the situation Mr Newman predicted earlier this week.

*The next state election will be held any time up to 2018, though many believe the election could be held late next year.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  campbell newman one nation opinion politcs

Speeding driver behind tragic crash jailed for 7 years

Speeding driver behind tragic crash jailed for 7 years

The father-of-three was just months away from retiring from his job as a Gladstone Port Authority worker when his life was tragically cut short by Jason Cross.

Our gift to you this Christmas - free stuff!

Fetch a cracker deal this Christmas!

WE’RE giving you a Christmas present you can’t refuse.

Local Partners

Thousands raised for charity through pet registrations

Animal owners across the Fraser Coast have helped health professionals save lives simply by registering their pets.

Dog will smell from 100m away Ashlee's blood sugar level

Deanne Scottt and her son, Ashlee Roberson,17, with his diabetic alert service dog, Kai.

The service dog was purchased using a generous donation.

Remembrance Day services around the Fraser Coast

Remembrance Day ceremony at RSL Memorial Hall in Ipswich Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

Services will be held across the region to honour our veterans.

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Sting: I'm not 'ready to die'

Sting: I'm not 'ready to die'

Sting insists he isn't "ready to die" as he still has a lot of "work to do".

She's got the look: Sabine's Top Model perfection

Sabine Jamieson in a Dolce and Gabana dress while in Milan, Italy for Australia's Next Top Model.

BYRON beauty in Top Model grand final after whirlwind trip to Milan.

Gigi Hadid will 'never complain' about shirtless Zayn Malik

Gigi says she'll never get bored of seeing Zayn Malik shirtless

Jessica Alba buys Kinder Surprise eggs from around the world

Americans aren't allowed the glorious Kinder Surprise eggs

Ziltoid is back to steal our coffee

Devin is back and he is bringing tracks from Trascendance to play live. Photo Contributed

Musical genius returns to blow our minds

Heidi Klum: I've learnt to 'embrace' my body after four kids

Klum has learnt how to "embrace" her body after having four children

Modern Family's Sarah Hyland covers Chainsmokers' Closer

Actress reveals singing voice.

She sings in an acoustic cover of Chainsmokers' smash Closer.

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 Auction in...

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

START HERE

1 Figbird Close, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 Auction in...

Amazing location, adjacent to the 4th tee this prime location has a large 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Lifestyle and location this home won't last long on the market...

IMMACULATE HOME. UNBEATABLE LOCATION

8 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Situated high on the hill in central Kawungan this immaculate brick and tile home is perfectly positioned to capture sea breezes with views across town to Fraser...

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE.

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first. New Home Buyers / Established home...

EASY TO OWN

39 Wide Bay Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 3 1 1 $270,000

QUICK SALE REQUIRED 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom home Fantastic easy care 781m2 property Single lock-up garage with internal access Huge backyard with ample side...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 25 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 $456,000

Upon entering the home the level of craftsmanship is evident, with timeless high quality large floor tiles leading to the central hub of the home. A stunning open...

Brand New Home

Lot 8 Belleni Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Fantastic home in a prime location in Point Vernon. The home features 4 bedrooms with ensuite, media room, Caesar stone bench tops and quality features...

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!