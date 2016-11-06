35°
News

NIGHTCLUB BRAWL: Staff say drugs were to blame

Eliza Wheeler
| 6th Nov 2016 5:35 PM
ATTACK: Man tackled to the ground during brawl at The Lounge 1868.
ATTACK: Man tackled to the ground during brawl at The Lounge 1868. Contributed

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

STAFF members at The Lounge 1868 nightclub in Maryborough are blaming illicit drugs for a nine-person brawl that left four workers with injuries including cracked ribs, a broken nose and a concussion.

Police are still searching for the people involved in the fight which broke out at the nightclub around 2am last Saturday, and was captured on the establishment's CCTV.

The camera captured the moment two staff members were knocked to the ground and kicked while they were down.

BRAWL: Staff members were kicked while on the ground during the incident.
BRAWL: Staff members were kicked while on the ground during the incident. Contributed

Manager Robyn Pont and bar tender David Anderson, who is one of the victims, said they knew something "was not right" with the group of five* before the fight started.

"They were bouncing their legs, scratching their faces and chewing their faces off," David said.

"Their reactions to everything were quick; drunk people react slow, but they were all over the place."

Ms Pont said the ground had been thrown out earlier in the night around 11pm on the Friday, but returned around 1.40am; a few hours later.

PUNCH UP: Nine people are believed to have been involved in the incident.
PUNCH UP: Nine people are believed to have been involved in the incident. Contributed

The manager said the group started abusing the DJ, and were asked to leave again, but the news was not taken well.

"That's when two came up on the stairs and another from behind, one punched the security guard and kept on laying into him," Ms Pont said.

"Dave stepped in when our DJ was laying on the ground and was being kicked in the head, and that's when it all blew up.

"There were four separate spot-fights going on, [another staff member] got dog-shotted and then another security guard from the Criterion came over to help us too."

The violent scene carried on for about 10 minutes.

GET OUT: Staff say the group of attackers were asked to leave the nightclub twice.
GET OUT: Staff say the group of attackers were asked to leave the nightclub twice. Contributed

Ms Pont told the Chronicle one of the attackers had been hurt and lost consciousness, but when she tried to give him first aid, he "jumped up" and walked away.

"A drunk person couldn't do that," she said.

"That's why these lock-out laws aren't working, because it's not alcohol-fuelled violence, it's drug-fuelled violence.

"The government needs to take another look at what's causing these types of situations."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  crime lock out laws maryborough

DUNDATHU FIRE: Threat to homes is lessened

DUNDATHU FIRE: Threat to homes is lessened

Nine crews and two helicopters are battling the blaze in Dundathu

NIGHTCLUB BRAWL: Staff say drugs were to blame

ATTACK: Man tackled to the ground during brawl at The Lounge 1868.

“A drunk person couldn’t do that."

Thorntons reign supreme at 2016 Jet Boat titles

Brett and Linda Thornton during the Temora Finals 2016 Australian Formula Jet Sprint Titles.

The pair have claimed another title, following their 2013 win.

M'boro Rainbow Run raises $28K to help sick babies

Colour run at Maryborough Showgrounds - Hervey Bay lads (L) Patrick Lewis, Curtis Reck and Cooper Lewis.

The money will go towards Hervey Bay's nursery and maternity ward.

Local Partners

Machines added to ward will help kids breathe better

Fewer children staying at the Hervey Bay Hospital Children’s Ward will have to travel to Brisbane to be treated for respiratory distress.

Hervey Bay dancer will perfom in Dubai's new theme park

Jeanette Jordan has been in Dubai since July, rehearsing for the upcoming show.

Jeanette Jordan will take stage in show inspired by Step Up movie.

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

If it's craft you're after, get along to this event

Craftfest kicks off today.

It's an event that is greatly anticipated every year.

Seven places to watch the Melbourne Cup on the Fraser Coast

Melbourne Cup.

Enjoy a glass of bubbly and pic a winner.

Buble family 'broken in half' by son's cancer diagnosis

Buble family 'broken in half' by son's cancer diagnosis

MICHAEL Buble's sister-in-law has spoken out about his son Noah's recent cancer diagnosis.

Mel Gibson's age difference concerns

34-year age gap could cause a problem, says Gibson

Noosa photographer tells what Steve Jobs was really like

ON LOCATION: Photographer Stephen Hayes was employed to the trusted and intimate role of filming Steve Jobs' family.

You'll never guess what treats Jobs gave for Halloween

Brad Pitt seeking joint custody with Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are divorcing

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in September

Richie Ramone rips it up at the Airlie festival

The crowd cheers for an encore at the opening night of the Airlie Beach Festival of Music.

Former Ramone rocks Airlie Beach festival of Music.

Sarah Jessica Parker's daughters want her business

Actor Sarah Jessica Parker has built a business empire.

SJP has passed her business acumen to her daughters

Kim Kardashian West hires three police officers

Kim Kardashian West ahs beefed up security for events following a robbery where several men held her at gunpoint.

Kim Kardashian beefs up security in wake of robbery

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 Auction in...

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

Beautiful Home

Lot 26 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

3 bedroom + study 2 bathroom, ensuite off main bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock up garage with internal access Large...

STYLE QUALITY VALUE

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

THIS ONE OWNER HOME REPRESENTS, STYLE QUALITY VALUE ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A HOME THAT HAS, andbull; 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS? andbull; 2 LOUNGING AREAS...

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 5 Auction in...

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT

6 Ungowa Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Are you seeking a low maintenance GEM that's close and handy to everything in town? This incredible 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, has just what you're after. Don't...

WELL PRESENTED HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

37 Anchorage Circuit, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Well laid out 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a quiet location. The main bedroom has an ensuite and includes a ceiling fan and built in robe. The kitchen and large...

STOP and SMELL THE FLOWERS

6 Bayrise Drive, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Set on a huge 1383m2 allotment with welcoming established trees, manicured lawns and colourful gardens, this neat and tidy three bedroom, two bathroom home...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

WHEN LOCATION COUNTS

26 Bushlark Avenue, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 3 2 Forthcoming...

Step inside this canal front home and be amazed at the open areas, the extended views, the amazing pool, the outstanding lifestyle, even the master bedroom is. ...

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 $285,000

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Savvy investor snaps up real estate bargain on esplanade

A savy investor has snapped up a real estate bargain on the Esplanade in Hervey Bay.

The investment property has the potential to bring in $900 a month.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!