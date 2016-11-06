NIGHTCLUB BRAWL: Staff say drugs were to blame

ATTACK: Man tackled to the ground during brawl at The Lounge 1868.

STAFF members at The Lounge 1868 nightclub in Maryborough are blaming illicit drugs for a nine-person brawl that left four workers with injuries including cracked ribs, a broken nose and a concussion.

Police are still searching for the people involved in the fight which broke out at the nightclub around 2am last Saturday, and was captured on the establishment's CCTV.

The camera captured the moment two staff members were knocked to the ground and kicked while they were down.

BRAWL: Staff members were kicked while on the ground during the incident. Contributed

Manager Robyn Pont and bar tender David Anderson, who is one of the victims, said they knew something "was not right" with the group of five* before the fight started.

"They were bouncing their legs, scratching their faces and chewing their faces off," David said.

"Their reactions to everything were quick; drunk people react slow, but they were all over the place."

Ms Pont said the ground had been thrown out earlier in the night around 11pm on the Friday, but returned around 1.40am; a few hours later.

PUNCH UP: Nine people are believed to have been involved in the incident. Contributed

The manager said the group started abusing the DJ, and were asked to leave again, but the news was not taken well.

"That's when two came up on the stairs and another from behind, one punched the security guard and kept on laying into him," Ms Pont said.

"Dave stepped in when our DJ was laying on the ground and was being kicked in the head, and that's when it all blew up.

"There were four separate spot-fights going on, [another staff member] got dog-shotted and then another security guard from the Criterion came over to help us too."

The violent scene carried on for about 10 minutes.

GET OUT: Staff say the group of attackers were asked to leave the nightclub twice. Contributed

Ms Pont told the Chronicle one of the attackers had been hurt and lost consciousness, but when she tried to give him first aid, he "jumped up" and walked away.

"A drunk person couldn't do that," she said.

"That's why these lock-out laws aren't working, because it's not alcohol-fuelled violence, it's drug-fuelled violence.

"The government needs to take another look at what's causing these types of situations."