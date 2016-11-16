Government funding fuels hopes for Sports Precinct

THE state government's "first acknowledgement" of the sports precinct came with the promise of $4.5 million in funding on Tuesday.

State Development Minister Anthony Lynham's announcement of $6.7 million in funding - $3.36m from the state government, $2.76m from Fraser Coast Regional Council and $600,00 from industry - for a new pond sewerage treatment plant in Howard rightly dominated headlines.

But the $4.5 million in funding - $1.4m from state government and $3.1m from council - for water and sewerage trunk infrastructure to "enable development of proposed commercial, educational and sports facilities" at Nikenbah escaped much attention, but was a "pleasant surprise" to the Sports+ Project chair.

Dr Rudd said it doubled as the first direct acknowledgement of the sports precinct by the state government.

"It's very good news, and shows the state government sees there is something happening here," Dr Rudd said.

"We'll keep working with council but this has certainly brought us some happiness."

Fraser Coast's events and recreation councillor Darren Everard said it was a positive step for the project.

"I think by state government acknowledging the sports facilities for the area is a positive sign for any development," he said.

"We need everything we can get.

"Our facilities aren't good enough at the moment but we can get some big clubs up here. We just need those facilities."

It comes the same day as Mr Lynham and Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson announced an additional $5 million for Bundaberg's multiplex development.

The Bundaberg Region Multipurpose Sports & Community Centre is described as "an infrastructure project that will host major sporting and community events and will serve in times of natural disaster as a central regional evacuation facility".

Cr Everard said that announcement would allow Bundaberg to target events the Fraser Coast could if it had similar facilities.

"It is a shame because they'll be able to target events we can't handle, and that will certainly impact us."