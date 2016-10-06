30°
News

Nine crews at vegetation fire west of Maryborough

6th Oct 2016 11:54 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NINE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are currently on scene at a vegetation fire burning near Maryborough Biggenden Road at Cabbage Tree Mountain.

The fire started about 1pm on October 2 and poses no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters are working to control the blaze by constructing fire breaks and undertaking backburning operations in the area.

Residents will be affected by a smoke haze throughout the afternoon, and are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists travelling in the area should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.　

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fire, maryborough, qfes

Hervey Bay RSL GM applauds staff response to bomb scare

Hervey Bay RSL GM applauds staff response to bomb scare

THE bomb scare at the Hervey Bay RSL on Wednesday night may have originated from an over-heard conversation.

State land across Queensland to be sold off by government

A leaked strategy says developers must meet Queensland Government priorities if they want to buy state-owned sites that include railway parkland in Toowoomba; and blocks of land in the centre of Mackay, Hervey Bay and Rockhampton.

Mackay, Hervey Bay, Rockhampton Toowoomba state-owned land sell-off.

Wear a hat and help raise funds for mental health research

Hats off to mental health members of the Rotary Club of Hervey Bay Sunrise are dusting off their hats for the annual Hat Day challenge for Mental Health.

All you have to do is register and wear a hat.

Nine crews at vegetation fire west of Maryborough

Fire Station, Fire stock photo, Photo: Daniel Perrin / Daily News

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are containing a fire.

Local Partners

Elective surgery wait times are 100% consistent, report says

Fraser Coast residents in a non-life threatening situation but need surgery don’t need to fear of waiting too long.

October is final opportunity to go out and see the whales

There were more whales than ever before in the waters off Hervey Bay this whale season. And, there's still plenty of the blue creatures left to see.

Don't delay seeing the whales, you have one month left.

Drag queen to break new ground at fashion festival

Monty Thomas, who goes by the stage name Jess Whoo, will feature in this year's Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival as the state's first androgynous drag queen to walk the runway.

Jess Whoo to be first drag queen to do catwalk modelling in Qld

Latest deals and offers

Gruen finale out-rates The X Factor and The Bachelorette

Gruen finale out-rates The X Factor and The Bachelorette

THE ABC's ad show finishes on a high in most successful season yet.

Bloodied waters run deep in SBS's new crime mini-series

Yael Stone and Noah Taylor in a scene from the TV mini-series Deep Water.

YAEL Stone happy to swap dark prison comedy for crime drama.

What's on the big screen this week

Emily Blunt in a scene from the movie The Girl on the Train.

TWO thrilling dramas debut this week.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E5 - intruder alert

Osher Gunsberg and Georgia Love in a scene from The Bachelorette.

Courtney misses the whole point of the show.

The Bachelorette's Courtney: I blew it big time

Courtney Dober is a bachelor on the TV series The Bachelorette.

DATING show bachelor promises to turn a new leaf after close call.

Demi Lovato's 'unnecessary' Taylor Swift comments

SHAKING IT UP: Taylor Swift and her famous friends have descended on Hamo. Photo Contributed

Swift has hit out at Lovato after she attacked her over Perry 'takedown'

Kim Kardashian West 'not doing so good'

The star was tied up and robbed at gunpoint in Paris

An Opportunity for the First Home Buyer or Investor

5 Barilba Street, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 Auction

Situated in the sought after central, yet quiet location of Scarness. Solid construction Internal access from the garage into the house Spacious kitchen Solar...

IMMACULATE HOME. UNBEATABLE LOCATION

8 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Situated high on the hill in central Kawungan this immaculate brick and tile home is perfectly positioned to capture sea breezes with views across town to Fraser...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 11 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 $425,000

4 bedroom 2 bathrooms Open plan living Double lock-up garage 700m2 block

Brand New and Ready to Go!

Lot 1 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $458,000

4 bedrooms built-ins main with ensuite Gourmet kitchen walk-in pantry Modern open plan living Separate Media room Extra high ceilings Fully fenced 758m2...

Views forever

91 Christensen Street, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $499,000

The beautiful executive living with sea views in a very desirable sought after location. The home consists of: 4 bedrooms with an office/fifth bedroom 2 bathrooms...

Investment Opportunity!

78 Chancellor Drive, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $310,000

Come and inspect this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, open plan living home situated on a 620m2 level block in the medical hub suburb of Urraween. Conveniently located in a...

WHEN LOCATION COUNTS

26 Bushlark Avenue, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 3 2 Auction in...

Step inside this canal front home and be amazed at the open areas, the extended views, the amazing pool, the outstanding lifestyle, even the master bedroom is. ...

KEEN GOLFERS TAKE NOTE

1 Figbird Close, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 Auction

Amazing location, adjacent to the 4th tee this prime location has a large 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Lifestyle and location this home won't last long on the market...

BARGAIN BUYERS LOOK HERE

39 Wide Bay Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 3 1 1 $270,000

QUICK SALE REQUIRED 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom home Fantastic easy care 781m2 property Single lock-up garage with internal access Huge backyard with ample side...

Mackay Marina could fetch close to $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attached buyer interest

2 exclusive estates transform entrance to Toowoomba

An artist's impression of the Three Burnage St development.Photo Contributed

Gold Coast-based developer Adam Webb is bankrolling the projects

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Restaurants soon to be announced at new Gunalda servo

NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.

Which business would you like to see open in the new centre?