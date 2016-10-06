Nine crews at vegetation fire west of Maryborough

NINE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are currently on scene at a vegetation fire burning near Maryborough Biggenden Road at Cabbage Tree Mountain.

The fire started about 1pm on October 2 and poses no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters are working to control the blaze by constructing fire breaks and undertaking backburning operations in the area.

Residents will be affected by a smoke haze throughout the afternoon, and are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists travelling in the area should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.