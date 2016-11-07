33°
Nine News goes regional, ready to take on WIN and Seven

7th Nov 2016 11:15 AM
Eva Milic presenting live from the Channel Nine Springfield Bureau. Photo Inga Williams / The Queensland Times
Eva Milic presenting live from the Channel Nine Springfield Bureau. Photo Inga Williams / The Queensland Times Inga Williams

BREAKING news across Rockhampton, Wide Bay, Toowoomba and the Sunshine Coast will be covered by yet another news network as Nine and Southern Cross Austereo announce plans to roll-out 15 local news bulletins throughout Australia.

The announcement on Monday revealed Nine will be in charge of the one-hour-long news bulletins that will include staff on the ground.

Nine is vowing to employ "80 dedicated news staff" including journalists, camera operators and editors across 18 regional centres.

The change will put Nine Regional and Southern Cross against Nine's former partner WIN, but the network is in no doubt that it can match its coverage.

"We're the leading news brand in Australia," she said.

"We're very confident that the service will be the best service available in local markets."

Another 30 will work on bulletins in Nine's city-based newsrooms.

The new bureaus will be developed in:

  • Sunshine Coast
  • Rockhampton
  • Wide Bay
  • Toowoomba
  • Mackay
  • Cairns
  • Townsville

The roll-out will start with Canberra and Wollongong in February with the other sites to be announced in the weeks leading up to the first broadcast from that region.

The move comes after Nine and SCA signed a five-year deal worth about $500 million in April, taking effect in July.

At the time it meant that long-time partners WIN and Nine parted ways as did SCA and Ten Network.

The production and broadcast of the local news bulletins was agreed between Nine and SCA as part of their new programming affiliation agreement.

SCA chief executive officer Grant Blackley said the company was investing in local economies and local jobs.

Nine News regional head Mike Dalton said this would be the first time the company had extended into country areas.

"We can't wait to start telling the stories that matter the most to people in the new regions into which we'll be broadcasting."

