Nine stung by jellyfish near Fraser Island in last fortnight

ALREADY this year there have been nine cases of marine encounters involving Irukandji jellyfish on Fraser Island.

The total number for the whole of last year was eight.

Fraser Island Ambulance Station officer-in-charge Phillip Switzer said the latest case involved a 19-year-old male being stung while snorkelling.

"He didn't see the actual jellyfish but was stung on the lip," he said.

"Approximately 10 minutes after the sting, the patient developed severe nausea followed by substantial pains to most of his body."

A similarity between the nine sting cases is that they have all happened on the western side of the island, in the warmer waters.

It's that side of the island which is also harder for emergency services to get to due to difficult access.

Mr Switzer said when stung, patients should apply vinegar to the area and call 000. "Nobody's caught (one of the jellyfish) yet, so we can't disprove or confirm what it is," Mr Switzer said. "It could be a jellyfish in the same family as a Irukandji that produces similar symptoms."