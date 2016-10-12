No bail for teenager accused of stealing weapons

A TEENAGER accused of stealing weapons then selling them has been refused bail in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Tyler James Jason-Penny appeared before the court on Monday accused of breaching bail.

The court heard Jason-Penny had committed several other bail offences in the past year.

Police prosecutor Kath Stagoll said Jason-Penny was charged with trafficking marijuana, receiving a handgun, burglary, supplying a shotgun, supplying a handgun and supplying methampheta- mine.

The court heard Jason-Penny was before the court because he had failed to report to Maryborough Police Station in line with his bail obligations.

The 18-year-old is accused of breaking into a Maryborough home and stealing weapons from a safe.

The charges had followed a search of Jason-Penny's phone which had revealed a photo of a weapon similar to the one stolen in his messages, as well as alleged drug deals.

Defence lawyer Travis George said he acknowledged his client was in a show-cause position because he had failed to report to police, but said some of the charges against his client were not likely to proceed.

He said the evidence supporting the burglary charge was not substantial, with his client tied to it only through an acquaintance who had attended a party at the residence.

"I would suggest the burglary charge is not going far," Mr George said.

Mr George also questioned whether the police had legally searched his client's phone or whether what they had found might be inadmissible.

Mr George said Jason-Penny would live with his girlfriend in Poona if released on bail and that would help keep him out of trouble. Magistrate John Smith said Jason-Penny was an unacceptable risk of re-offending or not appearing.

He was denied bail and the case was adjourned until November 22.