No bail for man who allegedly threatened to kill partner

A MAN who allegedly threatened to kill his former partner and her family will spend Christmas behind bars.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reason, appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court for mention facing a slew of domestic violence-related charges, including trespassing.

He was also facing charges of driving without a licence disqualified by a court, entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence and receiving tainted property.

Defence lawyer Natasha Schumacher asked for an adjournment in the matter but said her client wanted to apply for bail as he had new work opportunities and an offer of accommodation.

But magistrate John Smith said the man had originally been dined bail because he was an unacceptable risk of reoffending.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Jeanette Grigoris said the man had an extensive criminal history, had committed property offences and offences against the Bail Act previously and was an unacceptable risk of reoffending.

She said he also had an extensive traffic history.

Sgt Grigoris said on the night of the alleged offences, the man had trespassed at the home of his former partner and made threats against herself and her family.

"He told them he was going to return and kill them all," she said.

Magistrate John Smith said he would adjourn the case, but the man would be remanded in custody.

"There's an unacceptable risk," he said.