The schedule for waste collection will not change over the festive season.

THERE will be no change to household and commercial waste and recycling collections over the Christmas-New Year period - if your rubbish was collected on a Monday it still will be collected on a Monday.

The council is not undertaking a bulk kerbside rubbish collection on Boxing Day so please do not pile unwanted items and rubbish on your footpath.

For tip and transfer station opening times please go to www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/waste-facilities-hours.