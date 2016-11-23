No degree needed: 5 jobs up for grabs on the Fraser Coast

1. Cook/Apprentice Chef/Chef/Front of House/Barista

There are several permanent hospitality based roles available in Maryborough. Experience is needed and a good work ethic.

Phone 0419 579 633 to apply.

2. Shed Erectors

Are you an experienced QBCC licenced shed erectors.

Phone 41 223 303 to apply.

3. Brickies and labourers required

Casual positions available for those with experience.

Overtime and Saturday work available.

Phone 0404 199 732 to apply.

4. Experienced medical receptionist.

A casual position is available for an experienced medical receptionist.

5. Crane driver

There is a casual crane driver position available on the Fraser Coast.

