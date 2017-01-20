Maryborough scorched despite a "cool change"

The heat is on - Pat Lord from Maryborough keeping cool with a wet towel around her neck.

IT didn't break any records, but Thursday was still a scorcher for Maryborough.



The temperature reached a high of 36.9 degrees, but the predicted 38 degree heat was prevented by a cool change in the afternoon.



A spokesman from the Bureau of Meteorology said there had always been a race between the increasing temperature and the cool northerly that eased conditions in the afternoon.





"But 37 degrees is still pretty warm," he said.





The temperature had reached 35 degrees by 10.30am, with operators at the Maryborough Markets soldiering on in spite of the heat.

The spokesman said some much-needed rain was forecast on the Fraser Coast in coming days, with showers possible on Friday and a storm expected on Saturday.



The cool change is expected to continue next week, with Maryborough anticipated to be around 32 degrees on average next week, just one degree above the January average.



Hervey Bay will be between 30 and 31 degrees next week.

How did you beat the heat? Join the discussion and share your tips below.

