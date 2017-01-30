No relief from above average temps on Coast: BOM

IF YOU have been hoping for the above average temperatures to fizzle off on the Fraser Coast then you might be set for some disappointment.

The Bureau of Meteorology says there's no foreseeable end to the warmer days in what it seems will be a long, hot summer.

Most of the state will experience above average or heat wave temperatures this week, with little reprieve from humidity which can often make it feel much hotter.

Above average temps are forecast for the week ahead on the Fraser Coast.

Maryborough is set to reach a steamy 36 degrees on Thursday, with maximums for the rest of the week not looking much cooler.

Tops of 34 and 35 degrees are forecast for the Heritage City.

It is expected to be a mostly sunny week in Maryborough, according to the bureau.

In Hervey Bay the top temps aren't expected to be as hot, but will still be above the summer average with 33 degrees forecast for the rest of the week.

Bureau of Meteorology weather forecaster David Grant said the Bay was also in for a mostly sunny and cloudy week with a possible shower forecast for Sunday.

"Humidity with the easterly winds will make it feel a bit hotter at times,”