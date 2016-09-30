No rough oceans ahead for Pier2Pub Swim

READY: Councillor Darren Everard, who has organised the Hervey Bay Pier2Pub for the past six years, will also be participating in the swim this Sunday.

SIX years of organising the Pier2Pub Swim hasn't deterred Fraser Coast councillor Darren Everard from challenging himself, with this year's event drawing over 60 eager swimmers.

The full-time councillor and part-time lifesaver will be one of the dozens of athletes, alongside the ranks of Paralympian Brendan Hall, who will compete in this Sunday's event, which will see competitors go head-to-head in a 500m, 1km and 3km swim from the Hervey Bay Surf Club.

With competitors hailing from all over the region, Cr Everard said Hervey Bay was set up for a great event like this.

"We're renowned as an ocean-swimming location. Once this events gets going again, it will attract the likes of people from Sydney and Melbourne,” he said.

"If we get even 10 swimmers coming from out of region, they'll need somewhere to stay and spend money on food.

"The more we can get, the better we can go. If people can set their mind to do an ocean event, it's great for your health.”

Entry forms can be found at www.oceanswims. com/swimscalendar or 0448 045 041.