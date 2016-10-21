'No sign of crocodile in Tooan Tooan creek' says EHP

THE Department of Environment and Heritage Protection have confirmed they are no longer searching for the crocodile spotted in Tooan Tooan Creek.

While the response has not been closed by the Department, wildlife officers have removed the signs around the creek and are no longer searching the area.

Officers placed warning signs around the Esplanade after a reported sighting of a 3m crocodile last week.

A member of the public claimed to have seen the animal swimming under the bridge.

A spokesperson from the DHP said it was standard procedure that the signs were removed one week after the sighting.

"The report is still open, but wildlife officers are attending to other reports in the area,” the spokesperson said.