Nominate a significant tree on the Fraser Coast

RESIDENTS can put their stamp on any significant local trees with the Fraser Coast Significant Tree Register, launched this week by Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Deputy mayor George Seymour said the register would help the community ensure significant trees were appropriately managed.

"All trees are important in their own way, but like anything, there are some that hold particular significance, be it for historical, botanical, environmental or cultural reasons,” Cr Seymour said.

Submissions can be made at http://www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/significant-trees.