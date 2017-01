KNOW someone who has done great things for the community? Help give them recognition by nominating them for a Fraser Coast Australia Day Award.

Forms can be downloaded from www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au or collected from council's customer service centres in Tiaro, Maryborough or Hervey Bay.

Forms must be returned by Wednesday, January 18.

The awards will be presented on Australia Day, at the Brolga Theatre.