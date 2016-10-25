Not too late to host Girls' Night In to defeat cancers

CANCER Council Queensland is calling on Wide Bay-Burnett locals to show their support for Pink Ribbon Day by having the girls over for a night in!

There is still time for Queenslanders to host a Cancer Council Girls' Night In and give hope to the one in six Queensland women diagnosed with breast or gynaecological cancer in their lifetime.

In Wide Bay-Burnett alone, more than 215 women will be diagnosed with breast or gynaecological cancer this year, and about 45 will die from these women's cancers.

Pink Ribbon Day is the perfect opportunity for locals to show their support.

Make a pledge today to get your friends together this week and host a Girls' Night In - it's an easy and fun way to make a tangible difference in the fight against cancer.

Girls' Night In events can be as big or small as you would like - simply spend a night in with your girlfriends and donate what you would have spent on a night out to Cancer Council Queensland.

Whether you host a pyjama party, pot luck dinner, movie night, clothes swap or a pamper party - your support gives hope to mums, daughters, sisters, friends and grandmothers affected.

All funds raised from Girls' Night In will be invested in vital cancer research, patient support services and prevention programs for women affected by breast and gynaecological cancers.

About 3000 Queensland women are diagnosed with breast cancer annually, and about 1000 are diagnosed with an ovarian, cervical, vaginal, vulva or uterine cancer.

Pink Ribbon Day and Girls' Night In are also an important opportunity for women to get together and talk about their health. From sharing healthy recipes to fitness tips, checking up on cancer screening and sharing personal stories - we want women to connect over their health and wellbeing.

Cancer Council Girls' Night In aims to raise $1.4 million through 3000 hosts in Queensland in 2016.

Register to host a Girls' Night In or find out more information at girlsnightin.com.au or via 1300 65 65 85. More information about Cancer Council Queensland is available at cancerqld.org.au or Cancer Council's 13 11 20.

KATIE CLIFT,

Cancer Council Queensland