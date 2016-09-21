Nothing will change regarding sewerage: Truscott

NOTHING will change.



That is the main message councillor Paul Truscott wants to send after 1300 residences on the Fraser Coast received letters about using combined drains to link to the sewerage system.



Cr Truscott said the letters had caused a great deal of confusion among Fraser Coast residents, but he said the information was meant to create awareness, not notify residents of any changes.



He said the council was still responsible for the sewerage connection and the onus would not be on ratepayers in the respect.



But those with combined drains would be responsible for their own plumbing and connection to that sewerage pipe, just like every other ratepayer in the region, Cr Truscott said.



He said he was "disappointed" the letter that been sent out in the first place as it had caused confusion rather than doing what it intended and creating awareness.



He said some of the combined drains had been operating for 70 years and had worked very effectively and would likely continue to do so.



But as the drains aged, there could be issues and Cr Truscott said the letters were intended to encourage people to talk to their neighbours just in case their were any issues.



Cr Truscott said working out an agreement with neighbours could help residents if there were issues with the combined drain down the track.

