Notorious corner: "Don't blame the road, blame the drivers.”

Amy Formosa
| 28th Nov 2016 10:47 AM Updated: 10:49 AM
A two vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Urraween Rd and Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd earlier this year.
A two vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Urraween Rd and Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd earlier this year. Alistair Brightman

"Don't blame the road, blame the drivers."

This was a common reaction from readers after hearing about the most recent crash on the notorious Maryborough-Hervey Bay and Urraween Rd intersection which is set to be upgraded in the new year.

The accident, which happened last Monday, came after the announcement of an upgrade to the intersection in order to increase its safety.

Chronicle reader Denise Hatch thinks intersections around Hervey Bay are only bad during busy school times.

"Every intersection in Hervey Bay gets clogged up, even the traffic lights, outside that you may have to wait a couple of minutes but most time you are through the intersection in under a minute," Denise said.

Pauline Barker is fed up with motorists taking right of way from drivers coming from Dundowran.

"People turning right from Urraween Road to head back towards Hervey Bay need to STOP taking right of way off people coming from Dundowran direction and heading straight along Urraween Road. You are turning straight across our path," Pauline said.

Sue Brooks is glad to see road works at the notorious intersection are starting soon.

"Glad it is getting done..thanks to Bruce Saunders and his Government for funding," Sue said.

Wendii Easton and Sue Pattison both believe motorists should be approaching intersections with caution.

"Don't blame the road...blame the drivers," Sue said.

Leah Farley says she never has trouble at the intersection.

"Drivers don't take care," she said.

Di Kersnovske suggested motorists drive to the conditions.

Jason Miller agreed that it came down to one thing - 'bad drivers'.

Chronicle reader Oliver Toplis thinks roundabouts are the solution at bad intersections on the Fraser Coast.

Patricia Hardy says patience is the key.

Another reader, Bradley Austin, thinks Hervey Bay is growing quicker than the roads can handle.

"Having a growth spurt from 10,000 in 80s to 60,000 people can do that to some of the original untouched intersections," he said.

Warren O'Rourke would like to see the speed limit dropped from 60kmh to 50kmh.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  crash driving roads urraween rd

