30°
News

Now there's not just zombies and Negan - there's a tiger

Carlie Walker
| 31st Oct 2016 2:07 PM
King Ezekiel with his pet tiger, Shiva.
King Ezekiel with his pet tiger, Shiva.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

REVIEW: When The Walking Dead returned to our screens last week, I was left shocked and devastated by how the deaths of Glenn and Abraham played out.

I was even left questioning whether I wanted to continue watching this show.

So I guess in some way, it was a reprieve that the second episode of the season focussed on The Kingdom, and Morgan and Carol's reaction to it, rather than the no doubt devastating fallout the loss of two important characters is having in Alexandria.

 But in another way, this is the type of thing that frustrates me about this show.

I'll admit that while I wanted to enjoy the quirky weirdness of The Kingdom, my head and heart was filled with Rick's group and what was going on in the aftermath of Glenn's death.

Not to mention Maggie and whether she made it safely to Hilltop.

It's no the first time the show has done this type of thing and it's a technique I resent.

The last time they left us hanging, Glenn had supposedly died after being knocked off a dumpster by Nicholas.

Then there was a wonderful episode involving Morgan that explained his newfound pacifist outlook on life.

The trouble was, I don't know anyone who really enjoyed that episode, because all anyone wanted to know was whether or not Glenn had managed to survive.

I don't think keeping people hanging in suspense, especially after they just waited six months for the Negan mystery to be solved, was really the way to go.

This episode showed that The Kingdom are also under Negan's thrall, but their ruler, Ezekiel, has for the most part sheltered his people from that reality.

Ezekiel and others in The Kingdom live in some kind of fantasy land where cobbler is consumed with every meal and acapella performances can breakout at any moment.

Which brings me to the tiger.

I know Shiva is part of the comics and adds to the absurd, eccentric interest of Ezekiel.

It also helps that it is explained that he worked at the zoo and therefore had a relationship with the tiger pre-zombie apocalypse.

But does having a real tiger strolling around help the credibility of the show at this point?

I really don't know.

I did enjoy the interactions between The Kingdom and our survivors, especially Ezekiel and Carol.

Carol is doing that wonderful thing where she's pretending she's not the warrior we know she is and, in a scene that gave me immediate respect for him, Ezekiel saw straight through it, probably because he's no stranger to playing pretend himself.

It led to one of the more interesting conversations I've seen on the show of late.

My other favourite part of the episode was seeing people from The Kingdom fattening pigs with the flesh of walkers to get them ready for Negan in what was a superb passive-aggressive moment.

After getting off to a grim start, I am hoping the series can find its way back to what it was originally able to deliver - great story-telling.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fraser coast the walking dead tiger

Fraser Coast Councillor cleared of misconduct: Tribunal

Fraser Coast Councillor cleared of misconduct: Tribunal

The complaint alleged the Councillor had publicly referred to a document from within the Fraser Coast Regional Council’s internal system.

Man attacks staff after 'faking' seizure on dance floor

Police generic. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

The man lashed out at a staff member and threw a punch

Building approvals soar to 570 over July-September

Residential dwellings the highest at 214 approvals valued at $50,215,853, according to the latest development statistics from the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Developments have totalled over $60 million in value.

Five best places to grab a pub meal on the Fraser Coast

The Old Sydney Hotel has been voted as the best place to grab a pub meal on the Fraser Coast.

Five of the best pubs on the Fraser Coast.

Local Partners

More child safety workers coming to Maryborough

There will be a new child safety officer and a child safety support officer.

Band will stop in Maryborough as part of national tour

Byron Bay act Jesse Morris Band will play at the Brolga Theatre on November 6 at 3pm.

A BAND will stop in Maryborough as part of its national tour.

Off and racing: Where to celebrate Melbourne Cup on Coast

Melbourne Cup.

Enjoy a glass of bubbly and pic a winner.

Plenty to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend and beyond

PRESERVED: The latest Maryborough mural is dedicated to veterans of the Battle of Long Tan.

Mural opening, Halloween events and more on around the region.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

How to destroy a marriage and avoid cancer

How to destroy a marriage and avoid cancer

BURT Bacharach told his ex-wife Carole Bayer Sager he felt sick in the weirdest way possible.

WATCH: Teen magician's daring straight jacket stunt

THE PLUNGE: 15-year-old Jeffrey 'Jeffro' Bennett is attempting to escape from a straight jacket while blindfolded and submerged in Carole Park Swimming Centre.

Teen will throw himself into pool locked into a straight jacket

Kevin Jonas shares first picture of daughter

Kevin Jonas and Valentina (c) Twitter

"Say hello to my newest love Valentina.''

Kim Kardashian unlikely to attend charity ball for late dad

Kim Kardashian

Mum Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian will go

Brisbane readies for second Marvel invasion

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Thor, Iron Man and Captain America characters to feature

Miranda Kerr intruder hand-delivered 'love note'

The "jibber-jabber" was largely filled with unintelligible phrases

Prince Harry 'dating Suits actor Meghan Markle'

Prince Harry is not giving anything away about his rumoured romance with Suits star Meghan Markle.

Harry is said to be “besotted” by the brunette beauty

Will not last, Loads of Potential

15 Jacobsen Outlook, Urraween 4655

House 6 2 Auction in...

6 Bedrooms Ensuite off main Large entertaining area In ground pool 2000 m2 block Phone for more details

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Forthcoming...

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

STOP and SMELL THE FLOWERS

6 Bayrise Drive, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 6 Auction in...

Set on a huge 1383m2 allotment with welcoming established trees, manicured lawns and colourful gardens, this neat and tidy three bedroom, two bathroom home...

Beautiful Home

Lot 26 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

3 bedroom + study 2 bathroom, ensuite off main bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock up garage with internal access Large...

STYLE QUALITY VALUE

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

THIS ONE OWNER HOME REPRESENTS, STYLE QUALITY VALUE ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A HOME THAT HAS, andbull; 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS? andbull; 2 LOUNGING AREAS...

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 5 Auction in...

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT

6 Ungowa Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Are you seeking a low maintenance GEM that's close and handy to everything in town? This incredible 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, has just what you're after. Don't...

WELL PRESENTED HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

37 Anchorage Circuit, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Well laid out 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a quiet location. The main bedroom has an ensuite and includes a ceiling fan and built in robe. The kitchen and large...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 $285,000

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

6 auctions on the Fraser Coast this weekend

No Caption

On the hunt for a new house?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!