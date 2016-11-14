33°
Towns cut off after landslide from deadly 7.5 NZ quake

13th Nov 2016 9:48 PM Updated: 14th Nov 2016 7:20 AM
At least two people have been killed, towns are cut off, homes have been destroyed and the Wellington CBD is badly affected by New Zealand's 7.5 magnitude earthquake.
At least two people have been killed, towns are cut off, homes have been destroyed and the Wellington CBD is badly affected by New Zealand's 7.5 magnitude earthquake.

WHAT WE KNOW

• 7.5 quake strikes at 12.02am not far from Hanmer Springs in North Canterbury in the South Island - country still being hit, with more than 100 aftershocks so far

• At least two people have been killed amid reports of many other casualties - one victim suffered a heart attack, another was killed in a historic homestead in Canterbury

• Residents flee homes in the wake of tsunami threat - police now investigating three cases in which vacant houses were ransacked by burglars

• Kaikoura and other South Island towns have been essentially cut off, with the famous SH1 road and rail tunnels blocked by slips

• A massive slip has also closed SH70 to Waiau in north Canterbury

• Wellington is also badly hit, with damage to buildings and roads - people are being told to avoid the Capital CBD

A giant landslide following NZ's earthquake has blocked a tunnel near Kaikoura. Photo / One News
A giant landslide following NZ's earthquake has blocked a tunnel near Kaikoura. Photo / One News

Emergency services have confirmed one death at the Elms Homestead in Kaikoura. Three people live at the historic home.

One person was able to escape, one was rescued and third has died. Relatives of the family are having trouble contacting emergency services due to congested phone lines and power cuts.

A second person has died of a heart attack at a property in Mt Lyford and there are reports of several people suffering non-fatal heart attacks in the hours following the main quake.

St John has activated its National Crisis Coordination Centre and has set up local Emergency Operation Centres in the South Island.

A spokeswoman said St John staff, resources and emergency equipment have been relocated to higher ground, and resource is being moved to affected areas in order to maintain response capability. Casualty numbers and injury numbers are unknown at this stage.

Speaking from the Beehive's civil defence bunker, Prime Minister John Key said all 16 regions had activated civil defence requirements.

Tsunami warnings replace in place for much of the East Coast where ways of up to 2m have already stuck.

Key said it was important for people to keep following safety advice.

He said New Zealand was in "great shape" to meet any costs from the quakes, but expected there would be significant repairs needed. He also confirm the two deaths.

Acting Civil Defence Minister Gerry Brownlee said the pressing need was to get communications gear in to cut off areas and that would be the first task for the helicopters.

He said there weren't reports of many homes or other buildings brought down.

While there had been reports of items falling from shelves, some cracks in buildings and smashed windows in Wellington the true extent of property damage is being revealed as emergency service workers begin assess infrastructure and homes in the light of day.

 

Pictures are coming in of large slips and badly damaged roads in the Hurunui District. The small North Canterbury town Waiau, where a bridge has been badly damaged, is shut off.

Kaikoura has also been cut off but reports of bad damage are hard to substantiate due to power cuts, blocked roads and a congested mobile network.

Military helicopters would be going there to assess damage and make contact. The Fire Service is also sending a seven-strong Urban Search And Rescue squad from Christchurch by helicopter.

Assessment teams are also being sent to Waiau and Blenheim.

In Wellington the TSB Arena and BNZ Centre have sustained the most damage. There is damage to wharves and the Inter Islander terminal, and the Tory Channel remained closed.

 

Shipping workers were forced to flee the Kings Wharf freight shipping terminal in Wellington, after cracks began appearing and water spurting from beneath them.

"It was just panic stations," said the man who did not wish to be named.

"Water was coming up from the wharf, we had about five seconds to evacuate."

The man said he and seven of his colleagues all ran out together, and huddled to protect themselves in case glass or debris fell from nearby buildings.

In Marlborough, emergency services are bracing themselves for an influx of calls as people see the extend of the damage.

"There will be a few people spending the night in their cars, I would say."

He urged people not to travel unless it was urgent, because there was already congestion.The small North Canterbury township of Waiau is feared to be worst hit following the 7.5 magnitude earthquake in the early hours of this morning.

Power is out and phone lines are down but the potted information coming into Cheviot police and fire is that it has received widespread damage.

The violent shaking ripped open the roads and badly damaged the main bridge, which as reportedly sunk by as much as 400mm.

Wellington has also suffered damage with windows being smashed, cracks appearing in walls of apartments and issues at the Ports. Logs can be seen strewn around the port area in and there are reports of some damage to terminals.

Shipping workers were forced to flee the Kings Wharf freight shipping terminal in Wellington, after cracks began appearing and water spurting from beneath them.

Several major highways are closed following the quakes. New Zealand Transport Agency regional performance manager Mark Owen said State HIghway 1 between Picton and Waipara, north of Christchurch, was closed.

SH7 from Waipara to Springs Junction and SH7A, the road to Hanmer Springs from SH7, were closed. The inland road from Kaikoura to Waiau was also closed, but highways in Nelson, Tasman and Wellington were all open.

There had been damage bridges and roads, with cracks reported, but more would not be known until first light.

There have been more than 100 aftershocks and a tsunami warning remains in place for many parts of the east coast where waves of up to 5m are possible.

Many people from as far afield as Auckland to Dunedin felt the quake.

Police have stated their emergency 111 lines are again operational after initially going down as a result of the quake.

NZ EARTHQUAKE: Tsunami "generated", waves hitting coast

A MASSIVE earthquake has struck 20km south-east of New Zealand's Hamner Springs, according to NZ monitoring service GeoNet, prompting a tsunami warning for the South Island.

It described the quake, felt through much of the country, as "very large".

The quake struck at 12.02am Monday local time and is officially rated as "severe".
 

NZ Herald is reporting the quake was a magnitude 6.6, although ABC News reports it has since been upgraded to a 7.9.

Civil Defence has issued a tsumani warning for the eastern coast of the South Island and says anyone near the coast should move to high ground.

Many people from as far afield as Wellington to Dunedin felt the quake.

In Wellington, sirens can be heard and people are on the street crying.
 

FOLLOW ROLLING COVERAGE ON THE NZ HERALD
 

New Zealand Civil Defence just tweeted that it is "assessing [the] situation with assistance of scientific advisors and civil defence groups".

There are reports that houses in Cheviot, near where the quake was centred in Canterbury, are badly affected by the shake.
 

Police advise that all Emergency 111 lines are currently non-operational as a result of the quake.

They advise all calls for police service should be made to the local police station which will then forwarded to a police communication centre for actioning. At this time police are unable to advise when normal services will resume.

 


ADVICE TO PEOPLE IN AFFECTED AREAS:

Report serious injury or fires to the emergency services (dial 111). 

It could take some time for emergency services to determine priorities and respond accordingly. 

You may be on your own for some time.

 

If you are in an affected area: 

  • Expect aftershocks - DROP, COVER, HOLD
  • If you live near the coast and you feel a shake over a minute, or you have trouble standing up, move away from the coast. LONG OR STRONG BE GONE.
  • Look after yourself, get first aid if necessary; help others if you can
     
  • Check your home or workplace for damage; if the building appears unsafe, get everyone out (use the stairs, not an elevator)
     
  • Be prepared for power failures
     
  • Listen to the radio for updated emergency information and instructions

Follow the latest from NZ's Ministry of Civil Defence below:

