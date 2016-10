There were more whales than ever before in the waters off Hervey Bay this whale season. And, there's still plenty of the blue creatures left to see.

A REMINDER to Fraser Coast residents: if you want to see this season's whales, this is the last month to do so.



Hervey Bay Whale Watch operator Jill Perry said this season has been spectacular, and it's not over yet.

"There are more than 50 whales off the waters of Hervey Bay right now," she said.



"It's really up to the whales when we stop the tours, but we have bookings up to the end of the month



"This whole season was excellent.

"We've had more whales than ever before."