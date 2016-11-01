October 'worst month in years' for road deaths

Police crash investigators inspect Old Toogoom Rd at the scene of a fatal accident.

MARYBOROUGH Forensic Crash Unit Sergeant Steve Webb says October was the worst month for serious and fatal crashes the Fraser Coast has experienced in years.

In the last month six motorists have died, and one has been left critically injured, in crashes around the Wide Bay Burnett region.

This time last year, the Fraser Coast's road toll was zero; but so far this year 11 people have died as a result of crashes in the region, with two crash victims remaining in hospital after recent collisions.

This month alone, three fatal crashes have taken people's lives on the Fraser Coast, with another three people killed in deadly incidents just north and south of this region.

A mangled trike at the scene of a fatal accident on Old Toogoom Rd. near the Beelbi Creek causeway. Alistair Brightman

Sgt Webb said this year's amount of road deaths was "absolutely disappointing" compared to last year, with October being a particularly tragic month.

"It hasn't been a good month," Sgt Webb said.

"In the last couple of years, yes it's definitely been the worst."

Sgt Webb said any road death was a "waste of life", but there was only so much police could do to prevent crashes.

CRASH: A man believed to have been in his late 20s, from Hervey Bay, has died after hitting a power pole on the corner of Mags Hill Rd and Main St in Nikenbah. Eliza Wheeler

"Sometimes we just sort of throw our hands in the air and think 'what have we got to do?'" he said.

"There's increased enforcement action taken, the police; general duties and road policing units are proactive, they get out there and they do what they can do, they perform RBT's and speed enforcement, but unfortunately the police can't always be there to save people from their own actions."

He said the community needed to realise that a "split second" could change someone's life forever.

A crash near Aramara claimed the life one an 80-year-old man and left a woman in a critical condition. Carlie Walker

"People need to think before they get behind the wheel," he said.

"It comes back to the Fatal Five; driving whilst intoxicated or under the influence of drugs, not wearing seatbelts, not driving with due attention and care, driving tried and speeding.

"People need to bare all of those in mind..."

Australian Road Toll 2016:

According to Road Deaths Australia, there were 1,273 road deaths in the country during the 12 months ending on September 30.

There has been a 7.2% increase in Australian road deaths compared to the total for the 12-month period ending on September 30 2015.