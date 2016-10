LAW ENFORCERS: In order to ensure the safety of others police officers make sure all rules and laws are adhered to. Photo Tom Threadingham / Gatton Star

POLICE will review nearby CCTV footage after a Honda CRF 150 was stolen from a property on Richmond St, Maryborough.

It is alleged the offender smashed a window to get access to the building about 3am yesterday, and the bike was "just in reach".

Anyone with information should contact Maryborough police.

