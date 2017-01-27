Officer stood down to face Hervey Bay court

A 47-year-old sergeant from legal division has been stood down from official duty with the Queensland Police Service and will be tasked to perform non-operational duties.

The officer is the subject of an investigation.

It is alleged whilst she was off duty the officer breached a domestic violence order.

She will appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court in the week commencing 30 January, 2017. .

