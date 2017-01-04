Oh, Happy Days! New retro-style diner opens

A DUNDOWRAN family has turned a life-changing car crash into a cafe that takes its customers back to the 1950s.

Happy Days Diner in Scarness opened on Monday, selling retro-style food and beverages in a neon and vinyl setting.

The walls are covered in old records and posters of sleek-haired singers and curvaceous women, a waitress wearing rollerskates as she brings over your milkshake and memories of Happy Days' Fonzie Fonzarelli.

Happy Days Dinner has opened on the Esplanade, Scarness - Valerie Horton

If you spoke to the owners five years ago, Daryl, Donna and their daughter Emily Fleming did not think they would be running a themed diner in Hervey Bay.

But when Daryl was injured in a car crash, he could no longer work as a tradesman.

"We needed to find something new," Donna said.

"We had to work somehow."

Daryl said going from being a tradie to working in hospitality was a big change for him.

"I had to pick up my customer service skills pretty quick," Daryl said.

"But it's nice to be able to work with the family, not just leave early and come home late at night."

Happy Days Dinner has opened on the Esplanade, Scarness - Emily Fleming. Valerie Horton

The family went into the cafe business, and it was young Emily, now 18, who came up with the 1950s theme.

"The walls were hot pink, and we weren't allowed to paint over them, so we had to go with this theme," Emily said.

Donna said the theme took a lot of the diner's customers back to a time they knew and loved.

Happy Days Dinner has opened on the Esplanade, Scarness - Emily Fleming. Valerie Horton

"There's a big hot rod following here [on the Fraser Coast] which we didn't really know about before," she said.

"We actually have people come in and give us gifts to put up around the place; posters, records, that sort of thing."

Although originally based on Torquay Rd as Hotshotz, the family decided to move up to their new location on the Esplanade, and open a diner with the new name.

Happy Days Diner is selling coffee, "freakshakes" and speciality desserts, and Donna has vowed to bring back their famous ribs and burgers.