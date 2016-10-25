Oh, no. Not another selfie, please

WHAT is it with these bloody "selfies" and Instagram?

Sorry, I forgot some of you are still living in the 1980s. Not that there's anything wrong with that - I peaked in 1982 - but it means I should probably explain a few basics before I go on.

Instagram, simply put, is a giant communal photo album that floats around somewhere in the unfathomable cosmos that is the World Wide Web.

Thousands of people use it to share their photos. Sort of like having a slide night for everyone you ever met, without having to put on any cheese and Jatz crackers.

With me so far?

"Selfies" is the term used when people take photographs of themselves.

Which is fine, when there's a valid reason but obnoxious and self-indulgent at any other time.

If you do insist on grinning stupidly for the camera every time you draw breath or break wind or eat a pie or scratch your bum, why do you feel compelled to share your mind-numbingly boring photos with every man and his dog on Instagram?

Couldn't you just email them to the tiny handful of people who might care?