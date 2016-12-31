Watch as a Land Cruiser rolls off a barge and into the ocean

A Landcruiser disappears into the water between Inskip Point and Fraser Island.

UPDATED: IT has been a rough end to 2016 for one unlucky party goer when their Land Cruiser four wheel drive apparently fell from the back of a barge travelling from Inskip Point to Fraser Island this morning.

An image depicting the vehicle obtained from the I got bogged at Inskip Point Facebook page shows the silver car half submerged in sea water.

Video of the incident on the Moreton Crime Watch page shows the land cruiser rolling off the back of the barge and into the sea to the amazed cries of other people on the barge.

The post that goes with the video says there was, fortunately, nobody in the vehicle at the time, but "quite a few" phones, along with debit cards, passports, and other valuables went into the water with it.

"Apparently (the) 4x4 is about 60 metres under water now," the post says.